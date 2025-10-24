The story of the most iconic ship of all time is being brought to life in an inspiring and poignant exhibition at Devon’s Westpoint Area.

White Star Heritage’s Titanic Exhibition traces the journey of the ill-fated liner fromiher journey from the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast, through its fateful voyage and sinking, to her re-discovery at the bottom of the Atlantic.

The exhibition features recreations of the Titanic’s anchor, bridge and its wreck. Visitors can also discover powerful artefacts from the ship including what is believed to be the largest known surviving piece of the Aft Grand Staircase, multiple deckchair fragments, and a distinctive sliding wooden door, most likely from the ship’s galley.

The exhibition runs at Westpoint until October 31. For ticket information see https://westpointexeter.co.uk.

White Star Heritage Titanic Exhibition at Westpoint Arena
A section of the Aft Grand Staircase recovered by the SS Minia, a ship sent to salvage the remains of the Titanic that floated to the surface following the disaster. (Steve Pope/MDA)
White Star Heritage Titanic Exhibition at Westpoint Arena
Steaming forever into history - a detailed scale model of mighty liner (Steve Pope/MDA)
White Star Heritage Titanic Exhibition at Westpoint Arena
New light through old an window - a first class lounge window and frame recovered from the Titanic wreck site (Steve Pope/MDA)
White Star Heritage Titanic Exhibition at Westpoint Arena
Damaged remains of third class dining chinaware recovered from Titanic (Steve Pope/MDA)
White Star Heritage Titanic Exhibition at Westpoint Arena
Like the late-lamented liner the exhibition is larger than life (Steve Pope/MDA)