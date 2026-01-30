The Chair of the Flavel Arts Centre has paid tribute to long-time supporter and former trustee John Alker, describing him as a driving force behind the Dartmouth venue and a key figure in its continued success.
Ian Downing said the Dartmouth community was deeply saddened by Mr Alker’s passing and praised his lasting contribution to the Flavel, which he supported for many years.
Mr Alker served as a Flavel Trustee from September 2014 to August 2022 and continued to support the Centre as a Member of the Trust. From early 2019, he also chaired the Management Committee, providing what colleagues described as steady and thoughtful leadership.
Mr Downing said Mr Alker brought a consistently positive and practical approach to his work at the Centre, helping guide discussions and solve problems with calm good sense.
He said: “John brought an unfailingly cheerful, positive spirit to everything he undertook. Whether dealing with everyday challenges or larger, more complex projects, he approached problems with calm good sense and practical wisdom. He had a gift for helping people see a way forward and guiding discussions toward constructive solutions.”
One of Mr Alker’s most significant contributions was his stewardship of the building. He took personal responsibility for maintenance, repairs and improvements, helping to ensure the Flavel remained safe, welcoming and well maintained. This included hands-on work, such as assisting with demanding roof repairs.
He also played a key role in developing plans to improve the IT Suite and lobby and reception areas. More recently, he worked with the team to commission solar panels and battery storage, reflecting a strong commitment to sustainability and the long-term future of the Centre.
Mr Downing said Mr Alker’s impact went beyond practical achievements and projects.
He said: “John strengthened the spirit of the Flavel. His optimism was infectious, and his presence helped make the Centre welcoming for staff, volunteers and visitors alike.”
The Flavel Arts Centre said Mr Alker would be remembered with immense gratitude for all he did to shape, sustain and strengthen the much-loved venue.
His memory will live on in the Centre he loved and in the hearts of all who worked with him.
