With more than 59,000 people expected to take part in this year's London Marathon, the event promises to be a celebration of endurance, community, and personal triumphs.
After twice withdrawing for health reasons, a determined fundraiser will finally stand at the start line.
Mike Williams, running for Alzheimer’s Research UK, had started to believe his marathon ambitions were "not meant to be" after recurring blood clots derailed his goals in both 2024 and 2025 - just weeks before the events.
While health concerns remain "at the back of my mind," Williams says his drive outweighs any fear.
Williams’s father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s six years ago, a journey he says has been “devastating” for everyone involved.
In January, his father moved into Hyne Town House, a residential care home in Strete.
"Hyne Town House is amazing," Williams said. "The staff make him comfortable, and he’s safe, which is the most important thing."
The diagnosis has taken its toll on the family, and Williams admits that, in many ways, the disease is hardest on loved ones.
"It’s cruel, watching someone you admire disappear. So the clue is in the name for why I’m running," he said. "It may be too late for my dad, but any money raised will help find a cure."
Despite only securing a place eight weeks ago, Williams has already raised over half of his £3,000 fundraising goal.
“It’s because of who my father was,” he said. "He was the life and soul, and made a lot of friends over the years."
As the marathon approaches, Williams expects a surge of emotion when he crosses the finish line.
"It’s been a long time coming, but I know I’ll do it,” he said. “I might hurt for a few days, but people with this disease are in pain every day.
“I’ll be thinking of dad whilst I’m running, and reminding myself why I’m doing it."
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