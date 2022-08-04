Hard work pays off for local lad selected by Exeter City FC
Hard work and perseverance have paid off for Kingsbridge based footballer Tommy Moore.
Tommy started played grass roots football for KM Utd when he was five.
Since then He has moved up throughout the age groups, always playing in goal.
In October 2021 Tommy attended a Saints South west Development day during the summer holidays, where he was spotted and asked to trial for their Devon Academy squad which took place over six weeks.
He was successful during this trial and was asked to be their Devon squad goal keeper playing and travelling throughout the South West.
Three months later he was asked to play for their Representative squad which consisted of the best players from Cornwall,Somerset and Devon Academies.
Tommy was then asked to play up an age group in their Rep squad and this is where he was spotted and asked to trial for Exeter city. After 8 weeks of trialling for the club playing against teams like Chelsea,Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Swansea, he was asked to join the club on a full time basis.
Chris Moore Tommy’s Dad said :
“I am extremely proud of what he has achieved in such a short period of time.
“It is a huge step moving up to Academy level football at such a young age.
“Tommy has worked so hard to get there.
Tommy added: “All my hard work with training and games around the country has paid off.”
