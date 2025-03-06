Kingsbridge Town Council awards small cash grants to local clubs, groups and organisations which are actively involved in recreational, social or cultural pursuits within the community.
Bids are now invited for the awards in financial year 2025-26.
Application forms, alongside the necessary conditions for an award, can be obtained from the Council Offices at Quay House, by downloading a form from www.kingsbridge.gov.uk or by phoning 01548 853296.
Please be aware that there is only one round of awards each financial year and so it is essential to get the completed forms, with supporting documents, into the Council Offices by 12 noon on Friday April 11.
Successful grants will be distributed in mid-May.