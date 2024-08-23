Tyler Hersey is walking the South West Coastal Path from Minehead to Poole which is 630 miles.
Along the route he is visiting 27 of the 238 RNLI Lifeboat stations.
Tyler set off from Minehead Lifeboat station August 1 and was due to arrive at Poole Lifeboat Station August 31.
He visited Salcombe and said: “The RNLI is a charity i hope to one day volunteer for, until such a time when I can I spend my free time travelling to all the stations, seeing the boats and meeting the crew.
“The RNLI is a charity with an army of volunteers who are on call 24/7 ready to respond to those in peril danger. All funds raised from my walk will be used to help the RNLI function.”
As of 23/8/24 he had raised £6,148.
Visit Tyler’s JustGiving page at: https://tinyurl.com/4vacz24s