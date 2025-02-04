Former Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) Chief Executive Mark Dowie has been presented with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) medal by His Majesty The King at Buckingham Palace in recognition of his charity work.
Mark was accompanied by his wife, Hazel, and son Tom.
Mark joined the RNLI as chief executive in May 2019 and held the role until June last year.
During his time in charge, RNLI lifeboat crews launched more than 45,000 times and the charity’s lifeboat crews and lifeguards saved over 2,000 lives.
Mark said: “I am very honoured and humbled to receive this award but see this as recognition for the sacrifice, courage and commitment given by everyone at the RNLI during my tenure.
“Leading the RNLI was an enormous privilege, and I have many fond memories of all the people I met and the places I visited as Chief Executive across the UK, Ireland and further afield.
“Its people are at the heart of the RNLI’s lifesaving work – 97 per cent of our frontline lifesavers are volunteers, selflessly giving their time and commitment to save lives a sea – the charity could not do what it does without them.
“It was very special to receive this award from His Majesty The King, Patron of the RNLI, who I most recently met at Poundbury in Dorset to unveil a plaque in honour of the trees donated by the RNLI as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Green Canopy initiative.
“The trees originally featured in the charity’s gold medal winning garden at Chelsea Flower Show in 2022.”
Chair of the RNLI, Janet Legrand, said: “The five years of Mark’s tenure were some of the most turbulent in the RNLI’s 200-year history, and the RNLI was so fortunate to have Mark at the helm to navigate those challenges.
“From dealing with the impact of the pandemic, rising inflation, a significant increase in demand, and heightened public scrutiny, Mark met these challenges head on.
“Mark has so much to be proud of. From ensuring the RNLI maintained its world class 24/7 lifesaving service, through to overseeing our 200th anniversary activity that will undoubtedly inspire future generations to support our charity, and playing a pivotal role in securing the first ever UN Resolution on Drowning Prevention in 2021.
“In January last year, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Mark as an Honorary Life Governor and make him a Vice President. This is the first time in the RNLI’s history that a Chief Executive has been made a Vice President and this is testament to his exemplary leadership.”
Mark was previously a volunteer with the lifesaving charity as Lifeboat Operations Manager of Salcombe Lifeboat Station and plans to return to volunteering at the RNLI there later this year.
Mark said: “Since retiring last June, I have been enjoying time with my family but intend to return to volunteering with the RNLI as a Vice President and as a fundraising team member at my home station later this year.”