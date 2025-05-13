On Saturday, with remarkable support from local businesses and individuals, the RNLI Salcombe & Kingsbridge Fundraising Crew held their third annual Marine Jumble sale at the Kingsbridge Farmers Market.
Early bird customers lined up to purchase various boating items, ranging from sails, oars, and fenders, down to smaller necessities such as shackles and ropes.
Additionally, a few high-value items were available for sale online over the weekend, and it is anticipated that the event will raise more than £1,200 in total.
On Sunday, the crews returned to Salcombe for Crabfest.
The Fundraising and Water Safety team managed a pop-up shop on Island Street, providing lifejacket safety checks and sea awareness information.
Meanwhile, the operations team revived a popular pre-COVID tradition of opening the Lifeboat to visitors, which once again proved to be extremely popular.
Shortly after noon on Monday, the ILB launched in response to reports from The Sailing Club regarding a missing racing dinghy and crew, last seen at Blackstone and not yet accounted for.
The ILB was stood down after it was confirmed that the individual was safely ashore.
In the evening, Salcombe RNLI Lifeboats participated in a large flotilla of vessels to commemorate the 80th Anniversary of VE-Day.
Leading the flotilla, the ALB proceeded seaward as far as the 'Bar,' where she remained while all vessels did an about turn and returned up through the harbour with the ALB following at the stern.
The organisers would like to give a special word of thanks to the Kingsbridge Farmers Market and the team at Luscombe Maye in Salcombe for their continued support.
Salcombe RNLI Museum and Gift Shop is open Monday to Saturday10.30am to 3.30pm.