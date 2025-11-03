Listen–play–experiment is Soundart Radio’s new, inclusive radio project that explores theatre, science and sound.
Project Manager Alice Armstrong says: “Soundart Radio has a creative, inclusive approach to community media and this exciting project invites you to come and try something different, meet new people and explore your curiosity.”
“Led by our core values of widening access to media and artistic expression, “listen–play–experiment” will bring together people and ideas through collective shows, mobile broadcasts and the First Spark event in February 2026.”
Director Sarah Gray says: “This is the third time Soundart Radio has received adult learning grants from Devon County Council.”
"This Essential Skills UK Shared Prosperity Funding allows us to increase underrepresented voices on air and disabled-led programming.
“Our upgraded “Radio Anywhere” mobile studio kit received kind support from Councillor Jacqi Hodgson via Locality Funding so we can work with our community partners and other venues, removing barriers of rural isolation, costs of travel, complex access requirements, caring responsibilities; meeting people in places they feel comfortable.”
Soundart Radio is working with community partners including Camphill Devon, Pigment, Lifeworks College, Heathfield Farm, Totnes Caring and Devon and Cornwall Refugee Support.
Back at the studio in Higher Close at Dartington Estate, Soundart Radio is organising new participatory radio shows this autumn, facilitated by professional artists - Firstly, “Listen!” focused on field recordings and capturing sounds from everyday life with Tony Whitehead; secondly “Play!” exploring devised and improvised theatre and music with Ergo Phizmiz and Lottie Bowater; and thirdly “Experiment!” a science and research chat show with Jessica Langton.
Adults aged 16 and above are welcome to join a group and participate in doing the radio show, to broadcast either as a one-off experience, or on a regular basis.
All session dates are published on the website and are free of charge.
“This is an excellent time for people to get involved and join the membership” explains Chris Booth, technical director “whether you want to meet people, learn digital skills, explore broadcasting, or help us at events and festivals.
We are also welcoming expressions of interest from our members to join the board of Directors as we approach our AGM on November 30.”
For those who wish to join the membership or volunteer at the station you can get in contact via the website or email [email protected].
Soundart Radio is a full time community radio station, regulated by Ofcom, broadcasting on FM in the Totnes area on 102.5MHz, since 2006.
You can also tune in online.
The majority of programmes are made by local volunteers who come together to produce and present shows about things that matter to them.
Their approach to creating radio is simple.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.