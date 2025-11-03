South Hams's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A38, from 7pm October 29 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Peartree entry slip road closed with convoy working for Horticultural works, diversion via A38 westbound to Dartbridge, junction and return.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 7pm November 4 to 6am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A38 eastbound, Dartbridge to Peartree - carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via old A38 to Peartree.
• A38, from 8pm November 4 to 4am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Deep Lane - lane closure for drainage works.
• A38, from 8pm November 7 to 4am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Wrangaton to Ivybridge - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.