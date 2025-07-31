One resident has taken it upon himself to supply emergency survival packs to rough sleepers in Totnes.
Philip Yonge started up his service, Totnes Rough Sleeper Help, in May after noticing an increase in demand but little immediate support for those struggling with housing.
“I noticed more rough sleepers year on year, and these people can need basic support that I could help with. Anyone can become homeless - especially in the current economic climate.”
To raise funds for the survival packs, Philip did a sponsored rough sleep for three days in Totnes town centre. With the money he was able to buy sleeping bags, survival bags, waterproof clothing, and dry bags to protect rough sleepers from the elements.
Rough sleeping often leads to complex consequences, including mental and physical health issues - such as hypothermia, which can be fatal. Rough sleepers are also at a significantly increased risk of violence, with estimates suggesting they are at least three times more likely to be victims of homicide compared to the general population.
Philip goes on to explain that the last three rough sleepers he has spoken to all arrived in Totnes escaping violence on the streets - an increasingly common comment. “People come to small rural towns because they are more peaceful, but then they find out how bad the housing crisis here is,” explains Philip.
A recent analysis by The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) found that rough sleeping has almost doubled since the Covid-19 pandemic.
The report outlines a blueprint for a national Housing First programme, calling for strong government leadership, including a ringfenced fund and a monitoring framework with annual progress reports. It recommends encouraging the development of combined authority services, aligning capital funding and the Affordable Homes Programme to provide long-term housing, prioritising those with local and UK connections through a robust allocations policy.
Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, said: “Tackling homelessness is not just an economic imperative, but also a moral mission.
“Housing First is simple but powerful. Safe and secure housing with no conditions attached, meaning people seek support without fear of become homeless again. If you set people up to succeed – they largely do.”
