The next Devon & Somerset online Community Conversation will be held on September 10 between 12 noon and 1 pm.
Experts will share fire safety tips to keep you safer in your home and community.
They would also like to hear about anything fire service-related that’s on your mind and ask your opinion about their ideas.
Listen to seasonal fire safety advice from a fire service officer.
Ask your questions about fire concerns.
Tell us what you think about our ideas.
The events take place on Microsoft Teams and last an hour.
We’ll start with a 10-minute presentation on seasonal fire safety advice, followed by a general discussion and a question-and-answer session.
The events are free to attend, for anyone who lives or works in Devon and Somerset and are run online through a video conferencing platform, called Microsoft Teams.
It's easy to set up an account if you don't already have one.
They will add the relevant Microsoft Teams link to this page a few days before the event.
You can join through the link at: https://teams.microsoft.com/v2/
It doesn’t matter what your background or experience is, whether you represent an organisation or are speaking as an individual, you’re very welcome.
If there is something you’d like to find out about, you can share your questions in advance by emailing [email protected].
If you're having a problem joining, call them on 01392 719999.
They will record the session so you can use it for note-taking and to follow up with anything they need to offer.
The organisers understand there may be some strong views in the virtual room, so they may suggest a separate conversation if they feel a topic needs more time.
If anyone is disruptive or displays unreasonable behaviour, they will be given a warning before being muted, and if the behaviour continues, the chat will give a final warning before they are removed from the event.
