Fire crews from Kingsbridge and Kingston were mobilised following reports of a property in West Alvington having been hit by lightning.
The call came around 20 past 12 on Wednesday April 12.
A spokesperson from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said:
‘‘Crews were sent to a property after reports of it being struck by lightning hitting the roof.
‘‘On arrival crews started checking the loft space using two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one safety jet.
No fire was found in the property however the electrics had been damaged and there was an external transformer arcing, so Western Power were requested to also attend.
Crews ensured that the property, and immediate neighbouring properties were safe, using a thermal imaging camera.
They gave this advice if you suspect there is a fire in their home- raise the alarm, let everyone know about the fire, shout and get everyone together and get everyone out of the home.