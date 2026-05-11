Hidden among woodland near Cann Wood are the remains of one of Devon’s earliest railways, with partly exposed stone sleepers from the historic Plymouth and Dartmoor Railway still visible today.
The railway, which opened in 1823, was built to bring fertiliser and coal up to Dartmoor to improve the quality of life but, due to financial issues, was mostly used to take granite from the moor down to Plymouth.
It looped around Ingra Tor, Swelltor Quarry, King’s Tor and Foggintor Quarries.
Short extensions and branch lines were added later to Princetown, Sutton Pool and the China clay works on Lee Moor.
The short rails were bolted to cast iron holders known as ‘chairs’ on square stone blocks.
Although the rails were removed in 1916 for scrap, many of these stone blocks still survive along the route.
The tramway was created by Sir Thomas Tyrwhitt who founded Princetown.
The wagons were horse-drawn and the route wound tightly along the valley sides to keep the slopes gentle and the heavy wagons under control.
The northern part of the line was sold off to become the Princetown Railway in 1878.
One of the best places to see a stretch of the old railway is between the A386 and Yelverton where you park on the right then follow the pathway towards Yelverton.
You can see a building used to garage the train on the left hand side.
There are also remains of Plymouth or Drake’s Leat which first opened on April 24 1591 bringing water from the River Meavy.
More recent changes included the lining of the sides with granite and in places laying a concrete base.
It was said that Sir Francis Drake rode ahead of the water on his white horse all the way to Plymouth.
Nearby walkers can also find traces of the Devonport Leat, completed in 1794, adding yet another layer of history to the woodland landscape.
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