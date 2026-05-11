Devon & Cornwall Police are looking for volunteers with horses to support the force by carrying out high-visibility patrols across rural communities.
The volunteers will support policing by engaging with residents in rural areas and carrying out patrols, and then reporting back about any suspected agricultural, equine, wildlife or heritage crimes, as well as crime disproportionately impacting rural communities, such as fly-tipping.
Rural Affairs and Citizens in Policing teams hope that the patrols carried out by volunteers will act as a visible deterrent to prevent crime; helping to keep rural communities safe and enabling police to better connect with rural communities.
To get involved, volunteers must: have a minimum of five years riding experience, own a suitable horse, be over 21 years old and pass police vetting.
Equine volunteers will receive training from the force and partner agencies, which will include Police First Aid, de-escalation training and online courses from The College of Policing.
This scheme enables experienced horse riders with local knowledge to assist Devon & Cornwall Police by sharing relevant information and supporting rural policing activities.
Volunteers will help improve understanding of issues affecting rural areas and contribute to efforts to prevent crime and anti-social behavior, while carrying out their normal riding activities.
While undertaking their regular rides, identify and report areas affected by rural crime, anti-social behaviour, and animal-related incidents/concerns.
The volunteers will be asked to record and share observations with the designated police contact.
They will assist in gathering information about local issues and emerging concerns to inform policing priorities and also comply with all force policies, including confidentiality and data protection requirements.
This is a non-enforcement role and volunteers do not have any police powers.
Shifts are flexible and full details are available online.
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