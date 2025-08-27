The brand new 100-mile South Hams Way links Dartmoor, rolling countryside, estuaries, and the South West Coast Path. The route is divided into manageable sections, perfect for ticking off your walking list at your own pace.
Ivybridge Town Council would like to highlight the local parts which are Section 3: South Brent to Ivybridge and Section 4: Ivybridge to Noss Mayo.
Both stages showcase the very best of our landscapes, from wild moorland edges to tranquil river valleys and views.
Why not start from Ivybridge and explore the heart of the trail?
Whether you’re a seasoned walker or just starting out, the South Hams Way offers adventures for everyone.
To plan your walk and find out about the launch event happening on Sunday September 14 in Totnes, visit: www.southhamsway.org.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.