Residents and friends of Stafford Court, Bridgetown, Totnes have raised a whopping £1,100 for Bob the Bus.
Hazel Rogers and her helpers organised a coffee morning, gathering donations from individuals and businesses in the town.
Accepting the proceeds, Chair of Trustees, Steve Grove, said: “I’m so impressed by the huge effort that has gone into this event, and want to thank everyone who helped raise this very significant sum. I know there’s a lot of support for Bob the Bus throughout the community.
“Unlike commercial companies, we receive no subsidy from Devon County Council, so funding efforts like this are really valuable.”
‘Bob 1’ and ‘Bob 2’ run scheduled routes Monday to Saturday in and around Totnes, connecting Bridgetown and Follaton with all town centre amenities, including GP surgeries and the railway station.
