The Alliance Française Devon was set up in 1987 and began in the Foxhall building at Dartington Hall.
Stéphanie d’Haussy took over as Director in 2004 and when Foxall shut they moved to the Dartington
After COVID the Alliance wanted to move to the centre of Totnes so they decamped to The Gate House with one of its classrooms on the iconic East Gate Arch under the clock on the High Street.
The classrooms are shared with the English language school English in Totnes which set them up.
The Alliance Française Devon is also based at Exeter Community Centre.
Stéphanie explained their offer: “We have a range of classes, from complete beginners to advanced, even native speakers because we have a book club once a month and that involves usually classes from one hour and a half to two hours.
“We also have conversation classes, just for an hour, one-to-one support for exams, whether it's GCSE, A-level or even the DELF and DALF, which are the more specific exams suitable if you're looking at acquiring citizenship or studying in France.
“We have the Cine Club, we have various cultural events as well.
“Last year we had an event for the Galette des Rois and we had a wine club.
A novel idea was organising French-language guided tours: “ There was one in Totnes and one in Brixham with my colleague, Mickaëlle.
“So Mickaëlle works here, Robert works in Exeter and we're having a couple of new teachers.”
There are also plans for a branch in Plymouth as Stéphanie explains: “ I've lived in Plymouth for a long time and now my daughter is leaving home. I'd love to open my house to make it like a French house in a way and maybe have different types of workshops or conversation classes.”
Next week we find out about Stéphanie’s role as French Honorary Consul for the South West.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.