There’s a chance to learn all about The Islands of Indonesia thanks to a talk in Dartmouth.
In the 1850s and 60s, the islands of what we now call Indonesia were visited for eight years by a naturalist called Alfred Russel Wallace.
The takk is being given by the Coordinator of the Geology Group of the U3A Tim Freeman.
It will look at what was found during those eight years, an astonishing division of the animal kingdom snaking between islands just a few miles apart.
This turns out to have its origins in geology.
It’s being held at 2.30pm on Wednesday September 10 in the Studio of The Flavel in Dartmouth.
