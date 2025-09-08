The River Dart Rowing Club’s first-ever coastal rowing boat has arrived.
The sleek four-person boat was generously donated by Exmouth Rowing Club, marking a significant step forward for the Dartmouth and Kingswear-based club in its mission to make rowing more accessible along the River Dart.
The boat was officially handed over by Suzanne Isaacs of Exmouth Rowing Club and received by Dartmouth’s Mayor, Cllr Andrea Cates, herself a member of the River Dart Rowing Club.
Also in attendance was Hilary Bastone, President of the Port or Dartmouth Royal Regatta, who played a key role in establishing the connection between the two clubs.
The club is now seeking sponsorship to help fund new oars, covers and essential safety equipment tailored to coastal conditions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.