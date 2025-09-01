If you visited the Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta you may have noticed HMS Mersey anchored midstream in the Dart.

She is an offshore patrol vessel and this year’s guard ship.

HMS Mersey dressed with flags
HMS Mersey dressed with flags (Richard Harding)

Mersey has recently been involved in operations patrolling the Channel and escorting Russian warships.

She is based at Portsmouth but the ship’s company come from all over the country.

The ship's bell
The ship's bell (Richard Harding)

The ship is equipped with a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and two sea boats on the port and starboard sides.

The bridge is equipped with state-of-the-art navigation systems.

The bow of HMS Mersey
The bow of HMS Mersey (Richard Harding)

A Reception & Capability Demonstration (RCD) event was held for local dignitaries.

There were also opportunities for members of the public to come on board and visit the ship during the Regatta.

Leading Hand Michael Newman (Richard Harding)

HMS Mersey with Kingswear as a backdrop
HMS Mersey with Kingswear as a backdrop (Richard Harding)