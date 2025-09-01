If you visited the Port of Dartmouth Royal Regatta you may have noticed HMS Mersey anchored midstream in the Dart.
She is an offshore patrol vessel and this year’s guard ship.
Mersey has recently been involved in operations patrolling the Channel and escorting Russian warships.
She is based at Portsmouth but the ship’s company come from all over the country.
The ship is equipped with a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and two sea boats on the port and starboard sides.
The bridge is equipped with state-of-the-art navigation systems.
A Reception & Capability Demonstration (RCD) event was held for local dignitaries.
There were also opportunities for members of the public to come on board and visit the ship during the Regatta.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.