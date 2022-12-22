Actors with disabilities will take to the stage at the end of February with their show ‘An Afternoon Delight’, as part of one of the activity schemes run by local Kingsbridge charity Activities 115.
The charity say: “There’s a lot of Drama at 115 Fore Street, Kingsbridge at the moment! Super Heroes saving Kingsbridge from Alien domination, and a Potted Storybook Panto! Oh’ Yes there is!”
The company will stage two short plays, which include ‘Sarahella – The Panto’, which is a storybook panto that allows actors with communication and hearing disabilities to engage in theatrical performance. The show features all the fun of panto along with mime, dancing and will be BSL interpreted.
The charity say that the second show will be just as exciting: “The second offering of the afternoon takes viewers out of this world with ‘Power Rangers- Legacy.’
“This is an exciting ‘taster’ of a bigger show, which hopefully will be produced later in the year.”
Activities 115 say of the performance: “The musical extravaganza, based on the successful and popular Super Heroes TV Series Power Rangers, will see a group of high school students who are infused with unique superpowers saving Kingsbridge from Alien domination!”
The afternoon will include tea and cakes, where the audience can meet and chat to the cast and production team.
These workshops and show, which are funded by Activities 115, are part of Theatre Broad’s ‘Community Roots’ programme, where professional actors, and volunteers from the community act alongside and support the participants in the rehearsal room and in performance.
Theatre Broad say of the scheme: “Through our creative ‘inclusive arts projects’ we champion accessibility and provide a platform for people with learning and physical disabilities to experience quality drama, music, film and technical aspects of theatre.
“Through the workshops, we provide quality training, and harness talent in a flexible and realistic way, and provide a stimulating and enjoyable experience for the disabled and able-bodied actors and volunteer’s alike.
“Participants appear in specially devised productions, which are performed at the Tolbooth Theatre, Stirling; where they are supported in the rehearsal room and in performance by professional actors and creatives.
“The workshops, rehearsals and shows are about working together, learning from each other, personal development, respecting different abilities and, not least, having fun! ‘
Activites 115 is a charity based in Kingsbridge that empowers people with learning disabilities to live a fulfilling and active life.
The charity funds various activities for disabled and autistic adults to get involved in, from basketball and football to drama and pom pom dancing. They were founded in 2000 with the aim of increasing the confidence of those living with disabilities and giving them more opportunities.
They welcomE volunteers to run activities for them, or to get involved in their shows: “If you are over 18 and would like to join us, either on stage or backstage, or would like to find out more, please get in touch with Carol Metcalf, Artistic Director, Theatre Broad at [email protected]”