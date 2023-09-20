It will also be a unique opportunity to see the building progress of their new high intensity welfare unit. The Rosemary Kind High Intensity Welfare Unit is poised to become a UK centre of excellence in long-term, veterinarian-led equine care and management. Designed to care for horses and ponies with complex needs that require onsite sanctuary for the rest of their lives, this facility will accommodate up to 25 residents at a time. With its range of purpose-built amenities, the unit aims to ensure the highest quality of life for some of the sanctuary’s rescued horses and ponies. The build is happening in several phases, but the charity anticipates their first equine residents will move in by Christmas.