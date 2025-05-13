The Brownston Gallery in Modbury is looking forward to their second exhibition of the year featuring four artists who have each created a unique collection of paintings that will immerse you in their storytelling, transporting you on a colourful and immersive journey.
Kate Westbrook, a talented musician and artist, has produced a wonderful series of paintings depicting scenes relating to the myth about Diana and Actaeon.
They are set on Dartmoor which has been a source of inspiration to her for many years.
These finely rendered oil paintings took Westbrook three years to complete and are incredibly detailed and atmospheric.
Fernando Asian, a popular surrealist artist who was forced to flee Venezuela in 2019 due to political unrest, is showcasing some astonishing large paintings full of the intensity and vivid colours that he is internationally famous for.
Nowadays Fernando divides his time between Madrid, his home city, and Devon exhibiting his work in both places.
New to the gallery is Plymouth based Connor McIntyre who is well known for his acting roles in theatre, film and television and only discovered his talent for painting at the age of fifty.
The paintings that Connor is showing in the exhibition are inspired by the "shifting weather systems of the mind - where memory, myth and melancholy collide.
They invite viewers to navigate a terrain that's as much about feeling as form."
His work is held in private and institutional collections worldwide.
The fourth artist, Jo Thorne, is also exhibiting for the first time.
Jo specialises in contemporary expressionist painting and describes her work as "visual narratives that explore human connection through abstract painting and experimentation."
She cleverly uses colour and expressive mark-making to spark a connection with the viewer.
Aperture of Dreams offers visitors a chance to enjoy some exceptional artwork and to indulge in a bit of escapism.
The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am - 5pm.
To find out more and view the exhibition online visit www.brownstonart.com