An organic grocery store in Totnes has expanded with a new restaurant focussed on sharing food. Eversfield Organic, one of the UK’s leading organic grocery stores, has opened The Farm Kitchen at its Totnes Farm Shop, Deli, and Café on The Plains.
A company spokesperson said: “The new restaurant offers an immersive dining experience, focusing on sharing the joy of eating great food with companions.
“The Farm Kitchen is a restaurant that brings communal feasting to Totnes, with carefully curated sharing boards, steaks, and fondue as the highlights of its menu inspired by traditional Swiss Alpine offerings and produce from its nearby organic farm.
“It’s a place to gather with friends and refuel with delicious, satisfying food. Grass fed beef will be cooked on a hot stone; and there are meat, cheese and vegetable grazing boards.”
Company founder Mark Bury added: “Tucking into sharing plates that are as beautiful as they are tasty, cooking our organic beef on hot stones, and sharing mouth-watering fondue is a wonderful way to truly appreciate incredible food that is full of the flavours and tastes of the Westcountry.
“The boards are simply stunning, works of art that make you really appreciate the food laid before you. Our philosophy behind The Farm Kitchen is about slowing down, cooking, dipping, savouring, and relishing beautiful food that’s been consciously reared and grown.”
Eversfield Organic was founded in Devon in 2004 and started as a local organic grocery service.
“It has since grown to offer nationwide deliveries. Alongside its online presence, Eversfield Organic operates various farm shops, organic inns, and cafes. The company also now runs a butcher’s and fishmongers in Selfridges Food Hall, London.