When Covid-19 lockdowns turned Christmas upside down, Rebecca Smith (not to be confused with the MP) didn’t let the festive spirit fade. Instead, she created something unforgettable—a family Christmas Eve disco that’s now a cherished tradition.
Rebecca’s winning entry for LiveWest’s My Festive Moment Competition proves that sometimes the bets memories come from creativity during challenging times.
Rebbecca, who lives in a LiveWest home in Totnes, said: “I started it with my daughter when she was little, during all the lockdown craze.
We couldn’t really have lots of people over because everyone was contaminated, so we just started having our own little Christmas Eve disco.
“Everyone’s busy over Christmas too so it worked out quite fun, and it turned into a tradition.
“It began because we couldn’t do what we’d normally do with Christmas parties and things and in the end, it’s one of their favourite things and we still do it.
“It’s very silly—turns into dance competitions, everyone singing along, karaoke out. It’s ridiculous but fun.”
Years later, the disco and dance competitions are still going strong. Rebecca’s daughter is now nine, her older son joins in with his girlfriend, and the whole family gets involved in silly dance-offs and karaoke sessions.
The playlist starts with the festive classics like Step into Christmas by Elton John, but with the growing influence of K-pop, Rebecca predicts a bit of a twist for this year’s songs.
She said: “We live for Christmas. We love it.
“It starts off with Christmas songs and the usual step into Christmas to kick it off but then it turns to all the classics – whatever my daughter knows the words to.”
“I feel like it might be a K-pop Christmas this year,” she jokes.
Despite every year coming with challenges of a busy festive schedule, the family always makes time for their Christmas Eve get together at home.
Rebecca has been a customer of the housing association for nearly 23 years, since her son was around seven months old. Her home has seen countless Christmases and family milestones.
Rebecca said: “I love the fact that I have a consistent home over my head, not having to move around all the time. As a single parent, it’s reassuring.”
Christmas traditions make the festive season magical, and that’s why LiveWest created its My Festive Moment Competition—to encourage customers across the region to share their festive traditions for a chance to win a brand-new air fryer.
When asked about her winning entry, Rebecca said: “I’m surprised—I don’t usually enter competitions. Don’t know why I did this time. I just thought, why not? I need a new air fryer.
“It’s ideal because, you know, it's Christmas, money's tight. I couldn't be happier.”
