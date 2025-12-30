After the huge success of its inaugural festival, Totnes Fringe is looking for more volunteers - from the local community and across the South West, to volunteer for the 2026 event.
Organisers are inviting anyone interested in getting involved to attend an informal volunteer get-together at The Barrel House in Totnes on Sunday 11 January 2026 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm, or to apply by email.
Born from a shared love of live performance and a desire to make the town come alive, Totnes Fringe Festival 2025 featured over 65 performances across 11 venues, welcomed more than 3,000 audience members, and achieved an average seat occupancy of around 85%, with multiple sold-out shows.
The entire festival was run by volunteers, demonstrating the strength of community support behind this bold, independent event.
Danielle McIlven, Director of Totnes Fringe Festival said: “In a time when the arts are facing devastating funding cuts, the resilience, passion, and sheer brilliance of our artists has been nothing short of inspiring.”
Looking forward, no previous experience is required — while specific skills are welcome, what matters most is a love of live performance and a belief that theatre belongs at the heart of Totnes.
As well as stewards, runners and marketing assistants, the festival is particularly keen to hear from people interested in the following roles:
Venue Managers – overseeing the smooth day-to-day running of performance spaces
Tech Team – lighting, sound, troubleshooting and calm heads under pressure
Box Office & Front of House – the friendly face of the festival
Accountancy / Data Management – helping ensure the festival remains sustainable and well-run
Anyone interested in getting involved but unable to attend the event is encouraged to email [email protected] for more information.
