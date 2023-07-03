DRIVERS travelling on the M5 in Devon are advised to plan ahead and allow a little extra time for their journeys during essential repair work to the Exminster Viaduct carriageway, which will begin tonight, Monday, July 3.
Routine inspections have identified deterioration in the bridge expansion joints on the viaduct, which carries the M5 over the Exeter to Plymouth railway line and the A379 Exminster bypass.
Repair work will take place during overnight closures, with the southbound carriageway closed from 8pm to 6am between junctions 30 and 31 on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4.
The northbound carriageway will be closed from junction 31 to 30 between 8pm and 6am on Wednesday, July 5 and Thursday, July 6, while only one southbound lane will be running from junction 30 to 31 between 8pm on Saturday, July 8 and 9am on Sunday, July 9.
During the overnight closures, M5 traffic will be diverted via the A379 through Exeter, while traffic wishing to connect to the A30 will be diverted via the A379 and B2123.
Terry Robinson, National Highways’ Engineering Manager for the South West, said: “We appreciate roadworks can be frustrating, we apologise in advance for any inconvenience and thank drivers for their patience while we carry out this essential repair work.”
Drivers can obtain up-to-the-minute travel information on local radio, the @HighwaysSWEST Twitter feed, by telephoning the National Highways Information Line on 0300 123 5000 or by accessing the website: www.trafficengland.com .
For more details on National Highways’ work in the South West go to: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/south-west/ .