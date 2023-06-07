The Donkey Sanctuary in Ivybridge was recently visited by a team from mental health charity Devon Mind, as part of a project to demonstrate the positive impact donkeys can have on mental health.
The visitors spent the day learning about the animal welfare charity’s Donkey Assisted Activities (DAA) programme, which aims to support mental health with the help of donkeys.
Visitors to the sanctuary took part in mindfulness sessions alongside some of the resident donkeys, to give the team from Devon Mind a greater understanding of the theory behind the programme and the support available to clients.
These activities support the development of people’s life skills and wellbeing, helping individuals to better deal with challenges in everyday life, while also promoting positive attitudes towards donkeys.
The team took part in a Donkey Facilitated Learning session, led by Victoria Banfield, DAA Development Lead at The Donkey Sanctuary, where they engaged in a mindful activity and were guided through an activity with the donkeys, who allow a space to be created which involves listening without judgement, and mirror the emotional and behavioural states of those around them.
A spokesperson for the sanctuary explained that this “gave way to some different thinking patterns and growth within a team capacity.”
They added: “The team from Mind agreed that spending time with the donkeys, and being in their natural surroundings, can really benefit wellbeing in a very holistic manner.”
Nat Wilcocks, Equine Coach at Ivybridge, said: “It was a great day showcasing our services. This experience just shows that our programmes are suited to everyone!
“Working with the group in the session showed the power of the donkeys, as they reflected how the team felt throughout the session.”
Victoria Banfield, DAA Development Lead, said: “It was incredibly moving watching the donkeys work with the Mind team. I am consistently in awe of how powerful this self-development can be.
“I think that the donkeys made a big impression on the participants, allowing them the time and space to ruminate on what their needs are, which can sometimes get suppressed when working within the healthcare and social support industry.”