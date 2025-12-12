New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Loddiswell Community Pub Group Ltd at Changing Rooms And Sports Ground, The Pavilion, South Brent Road, Loddiswell; rated on December 2
• Rated 1: The White Hart at White Hart Hotel, Church Street, Modbury; rated on November 20