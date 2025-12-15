Drivers in and around South Hams will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A38, from 8pm December 17 to 4am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Deep Lane to Smithaleigh - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm December 17 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Ivybridge - lane closure for electrical works.
• A38, from 8pm December 18 to 6am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head entry slip - carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via- B3372 to South Brent (woodpecker) and rejoin A38.
• A38, from 8pm December 18 to 4am December 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Lee Mill to Ivybridge - lane closure for carriageway surfacing works.
• A38, from 7pm December 19 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Marley Head exit slip - carriageway closure for horticultural works, diversion via- A38 westbound to Wrangaton and return.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.