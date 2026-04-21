King Edward VI Community College (KEVICC) recently welcomed local MP Caroline Voaden for a tour of the school’s new specialist provision for students with additional needs.
The visit centred on the new special educational needs (SEND) unit, which has been designed to support children and young people with autism.
The unit is part of ESW’s mission to expand high-quality SEND provision within local communities.
It will provide a structured, nurturing and inclusive environment, with a strong emphasis on personalised support.
Designed as a small, welcoming space with high levels of adult support, the provision will enable students to thrive both academically and socially.
Leadership of the unit will sit within KEVICC’s existing leadership structure, with additional support from the Special Partnership Trust in curriculum development and staff training.
The dedicated space will be tailored to students’ needs, while still enabling access to the wider school community and its expertise.
Places within the unit will be allocated through the local authority.
Students must have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), with placements determined by Devon County Council’s SEN Statutory Team in consultation with the trust.
Importantly, places within the unit will be in addition to the school’s existing admissions numbers, ensuring no impact on mainstream admissions.
The visit from the local MP marks an important milestone in the project, reinforcing strong local support for the initiative and recognising the school’s leadership in developing inclusive, high-quality provision for all young people.
Caroline Voaden MP said: “I really enjoyed my visit to KEVICC recently to see the progress they are making on a new unit for children with SEND. KEVICC’s approach is genuinely exciting, ensuring needs are met locally, without children having to travel far away for support or public funds being used on private providers.
“Given the government’s renewed push for inclusion, requiring more SEND children to be educated in mainstream settings, I expect more schools to explore similar options and follow KEVICC's lead.”
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