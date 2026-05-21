Ukraine continues to endure immense human suffering as Russia’s full-scale invasion rolls into its fifth year.
The last 12 months have been the deadliest for civilians, with over ten million needing humanitarian assistance.
Drones have now utterly transformed how the war is fought. This impacts both soldiers on the frontline and the communities they try to protect.
Speed has become vital if wounded soldiers and civilians are to be evacuated quickly from so-called "kill-zones” and frontline communities.
A steady supply of vehicles, especially those with four-wheel drive, are now even more important.
It’s why this week represents an important milestone for Ukrainian Action-Team Devon, their 100th vehicle is setting off in a renewed effort for the charity.
Volunteer drivers have already travelled halfway to the moon, 125,000 miles in three years, in their bid to support humanitarian efforts on the frontline.
In recent months, attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure have intensified, causing water, power and heating outages, complicated by increasingly sophisticated Russian drone attacks.
It means that frontline communities are living in a perilous state.
Adam Steward, volunteer for Ukrainian Action-Team Devon explained:
“What motivates us are the heartbreaking stories.
One of our ambulances we drove out recently had its windows blown out, when a Russian missile exploded in a school playground in Zaporizhzhia city.
“It was targeting a community that had already relocated due to airstrikes and Russian occupation.
“Defiantly we’ve driven out replacement glass for this ambulance so it can be repaired,”
It’s why British volunteers are keen to source, supply and fundraise for the next 100 vehicles.
Already a third of all Ukrainian Action’s minibuses, trucks, vans and ambulances now come from the county’s efforts.
The south of Devon is a particular hotbed of activity with over £300,000 raised by this group.
The cost of getting to the border with Poland are now escalating with rising fuel prices.
Here vehicles are handed over to Ukrainian drivers.
It costs £700 now to deliver each vehicle, when diesel, insurance, ferry tickets and overnight accommodation are totted up.
Over the last few years there has been more requests from Ukraine for vehicles with wheelchair ramps and access.
These are increasingly used to evacuate older villagers who live in eastern frontline communities but have limited mobility.
“Normally when they are wheeled away into our donated vehicles from the impending battlefield and drone attacks, this is the first time, sadly, that they have ever left their village,” details Steward.
It takes six weeks to prepare for the thousand plus mile journey.
Each vehicle will be filled to the ceiling with vital supplies that Devon volunteers have sourced from around the country.
Phil Bolt, a volunteer for Team Devon says: “Whether it is the 80 redundant breathing apparatus from our fire-brigade service or 12 anaesthesia machines from healthcare suppliers, then there are the 6,000 water purifying devices or thousands of tarpaulins we have sourced - each one of these pieces of equipment will be gratefully received and used by Ukrainians,”
“Local people, businesses and public services have been so generous. We’ve been amazed. “
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