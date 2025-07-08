When David retired from his job as a mechanic, he lived life to the full at his home in the South Hams.
He restored classic cars and travelled around Europe, he loved fishing and would go to the gym five times a week.
He could even do a yoga headstand well into his seventies.
His daughter Jo, who is a retired nurse, admits it was a shock to notice he started to be forgetful when she would visit
She recalls: “He wasn't really looking after himself that well with things like eating and drinking, and we noticed changes in his memory.
He would get confused about the time.
For example, he would think it was six o’clock in the evening, when it was six o’clock in the morning.
Neighbours would call us to say he was wandering around outside at funny times
“We finally got an appointment at the memory clinic and the psychiatrist diagnosed dementia there and then.”
David continued to live at home with support from carers, but in November 2024, he was admitted to Derriford Hospital after collapsing on his way to the local shop.
He had an infection and delirium which is a state of mental confusion that starts suddenly and is caused by a physical condition of some sort.
This is where he came under the care of Livewell Southwest’s ‘Transitions of Care’ Admiral Nurses.
Emma Hughes and Tracy Browne have been supporting the wards at Derriford Hospital since 2022.
People living with dementia can experience longer hospital stays, delays in leaving hospital, high risk of complications and a decline in their general wellbeing.
The role of the Admiral Nurse is to support not only the care of patients, but also the carer, to improve the quality and experience of their eventual transition away from hospital.
There are an estimated 6,400 people living with dementia across Plymouth, the South Hams and West Devon.
Emma and Tracy work with nearly 170 care homes across their patch, although home first is always the preferred option.
Emma remembers: “When I first met David, he was very poorly.
“People with dementia are particularly susceptible to delirium, which meant he was extremely confused, over and above what he would normally be.
“I always see the families and us are a team to get the best outcome for the person who has got dementia.
“There are a lot of very big decisions to make in those circumstances.”
Jo says Emma’s support in hospital was invaluable. “Emma just came like a vision in a way, just at the end of dad’s bed and introduced herself. “I just thought ‘Oh hallelujah’, we've got somebody here to help us, to guide us, to support us and to be dad’s advocate in hospital, as well as us being his advocate. She was just an absolute godsend.”
83-year-old David now lives in a care home in Plymouth, which specialises in caring for people with dementia.
This was chosen by David and his family after working with Emma.
