Salcombe Town Council has issued an update on the future of Woodcot, a much-loved Grade II* listed property and gardens owned by Age UK, amid growing local concern it could be sold.
The national charity informed the Council in April that it was considering a sale due to rising maintenance costs and a significant annual deficit that it can no longer sustain. No final decision has been made, and no action is expected before 2026 at the earliest.
In response, Salcombe Town Council formally wrote to Age UK on Tuesday, May 27, seeking clarity on several key points. These include the current occupancy, the possibility of selling to another charity with similar aims, the terms of the original gift, future charitable use, and whether public access to the grounds could be preserved. The Council also asked whether some of the proceeds could be reinvested locally.
While the matter lies outside the Council’s direct authority, councillors have pledged to continue representing residents’ interests. They confirmed they have followed up with Age UK, which has acknowledged the Council’s letter and promised to send further information shortly.
In a public statement on Sunday, July 6, Age UK said: “We can confirm that, sadly, we’ve made the hard decision to explore selling Woodcot. We’re looking into a number of things before a final decision about a sale is made, and therefore do not expect anything to happen until 2026 at the earliest.
“None of the tenants have been evicted, and no notice to terminate any tenancies has been given.”
The charity added it had chosen to be transparent from the outset, but acknowledged it could not yet answer all questions. It said there were “different views and beliefs” locally about the nature of the original transfer of Woodcot, but that “many of these aren’t founded.”
The charity confirmed there were no legal restrictions preventing a sale, nor any requirement that the property be run as a residential home for older people.
The Council thanked residents for their input and pledged to keep the community informed.
Woodcot’s future has prompted widespread interest not only due to its community role but also its rich history. Built in 1797 by London merchant James Yates and originally named Woodville, the house has been home to a number of notable residents. Between 1862 and 1890, it was occupied by Major-General William Ilbert Birdwood of the Royal Engineers, and from 1890 to 1894 by the historian and essayist J.A. Froude, who died at the house and is buried in Shadycombe Cemetery.
In 1896, the estate was sold to Major J. Bennett for £6,500. A leading figure in Salcombe’s civic life, Bennett died in 1903. Three years later, Woodcot was acquired by Scottish shipping magnate Andrew McIlwraith, who had made his fortune in the Australian meat trade. McIlwraith became one of Salcombe’s most generous benefactors until he died in 1932.
Ownership then passed through the family to Elizabeth Jennings (1903–2006), described by locals as a tall and striking figure who became a well-known Salcombe resident. In 1976, aged 73, she gifted the property to Help the Aged (now Age UK) under the charity’s Gifted Houses scheme.
As the future of this historic estate hangs in the balance, Salcombe residents and councillors alike are calling for transparency and local involvement in any potential sale.
