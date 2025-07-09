An elderly couple in Brixham were targeted by suspected rogue traders on Tuesday, July 8, who attempted to con them out of a large sum of money for roofing work.
The suspects approached the couple offering services, then allegedly caused extensive damage to the property’s roof before trying to charge them a significant amount for repairs.
Thanks to the quick actions of Bank Staff and Care staff, the alarm was raised and the suspects fled the scene. The elderly couple have been safeguarded, their money saved but extensive damage has been done to their roof say police.
Police have also confirmed a man believed to be connected to the incident was arrested and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Officers say the case is a reminder of a common scam where rogue traders attempt to exploit vulnerable residents by offering building, gardening or maintenance work at inflated prices. In some cases, such visits are also used as an opportunity to scout properties for potential future burglaries.
A police spokesperson said: “Please be wary of rogue traders cold calling. Do not agree to any goods or services offered by unsolicited doorstep callers — the risks are high.
“If you need work carried out on your home or garden, take your time. Get three quotes from reputable businesses you trust and make your decision at your own pace.”
Residents are being urged to look out for their neighbours and to report any suspicious activity.
“If you believe someone is at risk, call the police,” the spokesperson added. “If you see cold callers in the area or have concerns about rogue traders, contact Trading Standards or report it to us via our website. Always call 999 in an emergency.”
