Young Devon is proud to announce a partnership of organisations to deliver a bold new initiative supporting the mental health and emotional wellbeing of young people across Devon, Plymouth, and Torbay.
Backed by funding from NHS Devon, this new service provides free, early-access support to children and young people each year, giving them the tools to improve their mental health.
For over 75 years, Young Devon has supported children and young people to thrive, and for more than 30 years, has delivered dedicated mental health and wellbeing services.
Listening to young people and learning from their experiences, Young Devon continues to innovate how support is delivered; offering a flexible menu of options designed to meet young people on their own terms.
Whether through advice and guidance, single sessions, group work, or a series of counselling meetings,
This programme is a collaboration between some of the South West’s most trusted youth organisations: Young Devon, Kooth, Space Youth Services, Encompass South West, and Plymouth City Council Youth Service
The partners help expand the choices for young people further with Kooth, a leading provider of digital mental health support, giving young people online access all the time and other partners providing youth work and activities in community spaces.
Moving from annual funding to a three-year agreement reflects NHS Devon’s commitment to working with local partners to deliver preventative, community-based, and personalised care for young people across the region.
Andy Moreman Young Devon’s Chief Executive said:
“The services are designed to increase wellbeing, resilience and recovery among children and young people, providing improved, early access to timely support.
‘We know this helps improve outcomes in education for children and young people whilst reducing demand on acute mental health services, emergency departments and youth justice interventions.
Designed with a particular focus on 11–17 year olds but accessible for young people aged 8–25, with particular consideration for children and young people with SEND or who are care experienced up to the age of 25, the service brings together community-based support, face-to-face therapeutic care, and digitally delivered advice, guidance and therapy.
Initially, the service will offer:
Wellbeing conversations, counselling and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) – delivered both face-to-face in communities and online, to support emotional recovery and improve day-to-day resilience.
24/7 access to advice, guidance and online counselling through Kooth’s digital platform – empowering young people to seek support in their own time, in their own way.
Later this year, a new strand of mental health youth work will be introduced, offering more informal, youth-led spaces for young people to explore their mental health and build connections in a relaxed, community setting.
Ros Arscott, Director for Youth Work and Wellbeing at Young Devon said:
“This investment in mental health and wellbeing support will have far-reaching benefits beyond the services themselves.
“Schools, families, and communities across Devon will see the impact through earlier intervention, reduced pressure on emergency services, and healthier, happier young people.”
If you’re a young person, carer, teacher, or local organisation interested in shaping what this looks like, visit youngdevon.org to keep updated as the service grows.
