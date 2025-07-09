Macey-Mai's birthmark will grow proportionally to her body, and after her surgery, she will need to have an MRI to check her brain and spinal cord to screen for neurocutaneous melanosis (NCM), a condition where melanocytic cells grow in the brain and spinal cord, causing neurological problems like seizures and vision problems. Katelyn has been told by medics that the tumours can grow back after surgery, but a biopsy will be sent off to be examined to check for melanoma.