The upcoming Family Fun Weekend, sponsored once again by Goulden & Sons, promises to be an exciting event with something for everyone across the three-day schedule. Kicking off on Saturday, August 24th, the event starts with an official opening at 10:30 am leading into a Dartington Morris Dancers performance and the Annual Regatta Dog Show. Throughout the day, children can enjoy an inflatable pirate ship and a toddler bouncy castle. The evening rounds off with coastal rowing presentations at 6:30 pm and the much-anticipated Silent Disco starting at 7:30 pm.
On Sunday, August 25th, the activities begin with a HIIT workout at 9:30 am, followed by a unique Silent Disco Yoga session.. Families can also engage in bushcraft workshops during the day, explore the wonders of Animal HQ, or join in the Regatta Praise open-air service at 3:00 pm. The day concludes with another Silent Disco at 6:30 pm.
Monday, August 26th, brings more fun with fitness sessions in the morning, entertainment from Ozzy D from noon, and the final Silent Disco at 6:30 pm.
A weekend filled with fitness, fun, and family activities awaits!
For all the latest information follow our socials or check out our website www.dartmouthregatta.co.uk. Or pop into the Information Hut in the Royal Avenue Gardens.
Be prepared and purchase a copy of our 179th Souvenir Programme available at
Kingswear Post Office
Dartmouth Visitor Centre
BO Garage Townstal
