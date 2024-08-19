The upcoming Family Fun Weekend, sponsored once again by Goulden & Sons, promises to be an exciting event with something for everyone across the three-day schedule. Kicking off on Saturday, August 24th, the event starts with an official opening at 10:30 am leading into a Dartington Morris Dancers performance and the Annual Regatta Dog Show. Throughout the day, children can enjoy an inflatable pirate ship and a toddler bouncy castle. The evening rounds off with coastal rowing presentations at 6:30 pm and the much-anticipated Silent Disco starting at 7:30 pm.