Loddiswell Horticultural & Sports Society’s 101st Show will be held on Saturday August 2 at Loddiswell Playing Fields TQ7 4QH.
There will be a bouncy castle, BBQ, children’s sports, bar, family dog show, tea tent, meet the alpacas, classic cars, motorcycles & tractors, live music, wheelchair rugby, Elfic the Juggler, various stalls and sideshows, a grand raffle and the RPM Bike Display Team.
The Loddiswell Classic Car Show will be held on the sale day between 11am and 5pm.
There will be an after party from 7pm.
For more information visit www.facebook.com/groups/loddiswellshow
or for information on the Classic Car Show visit: www.loddiswellcarshow.co.uk
