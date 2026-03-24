Dart Harbour & Navigation Authority celebrated International Seal Day recently and the town’s resident seals with some fun facts.
Do you know that some seals can sleep for up to 20 minutes underwater at depths of 300 metres and others can sleep on the seafloor.
Elephant seals are pros at diving and empty their lungs before a dive to decrease buoyancy.
These beautiful sea mammals are always wonderful to see - their conservation and protection is a top priority and they must be respected to keep both themselves and our river users safe.
Both grey and harbour seals use the Dart estuary through the year.
You will often see them sleeping on the pontoons but please avoid approaching them.
Find out more about seal watching on the Dart visit : https://www.dartharbour.org/seal-watching-on-the-dart/
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