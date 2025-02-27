Earlier this month the Reception Class at Dartmouth Academy were treated to a morning at Dart RNLI with crew members Tati, Chris, Stu and Sophie.
The children learned about the role of the RNLI, when and how to call for help from the lifeboat and the types of rescues the crew have been involved with this year.
The group of 18 children dressed up as the crew, had a ride in the lifeboat and sat in Thomas the tractor.
A spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to the crew for volunteering and giving up their time.
“The children have been inspired to paint and draw lifeboats and the crew, as well as write a great account of their visit.”