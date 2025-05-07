Pupils at Dartmouth Academy, have taken centre stage in a dynamic, pupil-led careers assembly that highlighted the power of youth voice, community engagement, and creative talent.
Two impressive Year 11 pupils shared their inspiring experiences as volunteers with St John Ambulance, giving their peers insight into the value of giving back and the real-life skills they’ve gained from supporting their community. The volunteers' stories reflected their dedication and compassion as well as the impact of learning beyond the classroom.
St John Ambulance is a charity that provides first aid, health, and safety training and services across the UK. Its core mission is to save lives and support communities through first aid.
Adding a creative spark to the assembly was a moving musical interlude by a talented Year 8 singer and guitarist, who performed a self-selected piece that captivated the audience and showcased the diverse talents within the school.
At Dartmouth Academy, preparing pupils for their next steps in education, employment, or training is a key priority. Their careers education, information, advice and guidance (CEIAG) programme is embedded across the school to support informed, confident transitions for all pupils. Through partnerships with employers such as the NHS, armed forces, local businesses and hospitality providers, pupils gain valuable career insights and experiences.
Paul Girardot, Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
“We are incredibly proud of our pupils, not only for their confidence and leadership, but for the real-world commitment and creativity they bring to our school community. This assembly was a powerful reminder that our young people are both the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West, said:
“It’s fantastic to hear about students stepping up to lead, inspire, and share their journeys with one another. At Education South West, we believe in nurturing confident, compassionate learners who are prepared to shape their futures and assemblies like this show that vision in action.”