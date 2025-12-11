Dartmouth Academy, part of Education South West, recently hosted a special awards evening to celebrate the achievements of its pupils, recognising both academic success and the embodiment of the school’s core values: courage, compassion, and ambition. The event brought together pupils, families, and staff for an inspiring evening of recognition and celebration.
Guests were welcomed with canapés and refreshments, accompanied by a musical performance from one of the school’s talented pupils.
Alongside the presentation of GCSE certificates, awards were given to pupils nominated in each of the three values categories, with winners proudly receiving trophies.
The evening also included speeches from last year’s Head Boy and Head Girl, reflecting on their experiences and offering encouragement to the next cohort.
The school was honoured to present Duke of Edinburgh certificates, handed out by a Commander from Britannia Royal Naval College, recognising pupils’ dedication and commitment.
A highlight of the night was the keynote address delivered by England rugby legend Martin Johnson, whose message about resilience, teamwork, and striving for excellence resonated strongly with students and families alike.
Nicola Perrott, Assistant Principal at Dartmouth Academy, said:
"It was wonderful to celebrate the incredible achievements of our pupils. This evening recognised not just academic success, but also the values that define our school community. We are so proud of each student and the effort they put into everything they do."
Matthew Shanks, CEO at Education South West said:
"Events like this highlight the exceptional talent and character of young people in our schools. It is inspiring to see students being recognised for their hard work, courage, and ambition, and we look forward to seeing how they continue to excel in the future."
Education South West is a trust of eight primary schools, four secondary schools, one all through school and a University Technical College all based in Devon.
