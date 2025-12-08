A group of 65 Year 10 Ivybridge Community College students have received their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award certificates and badges.
A spokesperson said: “ They showed remarkable resilience and commitment throughout Year 9, completing their Volunteering, Physical and Skills sections — one for six months and two for three months.
“Their final challenge was the two-day, one-night expedition across the stunning South Hams Coast and Countryside, working in teams of 5 to 7 and completing the route with flying colours.
“Many have already moved on to the Silver DofE Award, which includes a three-day, two-night practice expedition and an arduous qualifying expedition on Dartmoor or Exmoor.”
Students can take part in the scheme Year 9 can take part in the Bronze award, Year 10 Silver and years 11 to 13 Gold.
