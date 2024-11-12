A Dartmoor hiker has had enough of others littering the moors, so is advocating for more signs and education for visitors.
In a video posted on Facebook by Adam Bazeley, the activist called out a group of men for leaving their rubbish left behind at at the beauty sport of Cadover Bridge.
Adam said despite him confronting the men, they didn’t care and drove off, leaving him to clear up discarded BBQ coals.
Adam Bazeley, a shop fitter and designer, said: “I go to the moors every week and see more and more people littering and fly-tipping. I genuinely think they don’t care about the landscape and wildlife.
“I’ve seen ponies going through plastic wrapping searching for food a few times at Merrivale as well. It’s a hotspot for tourists and it’s just not signposted enough with ‘no littering signs’. I’ve confronted litterers a few times and they just ignore me or laugh in my face, it makes me quite irate.”