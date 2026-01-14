Theatre Royal Plymouth (TRP) has announced it has delivered an estimated £53.3 million economic impact in the city of Plymouth and the wider South West region during the financial year 2024/2025, up from £45.9m the previous year and marking the most successful period in the theatre’s history.
This significant contribution reflects a year when major West End and world-renowned productions chose TRP as their key touring destination for the South West region.
A defining moment was the internationally acclaimed musical Hamilton, which played a six‑week summer run and attracted audiences from across the UK and around the world. Other renowned shows to take to TRP’s Lyric stage include Disney’s Mary Poppins, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Fawlty Towers and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
Hamilton sold 53,000 tickets across its 46 performances from as far away as Malaysia, Australia and the USA, and this influx of visitors delivered a substantial boost to local hotels, restaurants, transport providers, retail businesses and cultural attractions throughout Plymouth and neighbouring areas.
TRP’s Chief Executive and Artistic Director James Mackenzie-Blackman, said: “Last year’s economic impact demonstrates the extraordinary power of live theatre to invigorate a region.
“Hosting world‑class productions like Hamilton not only enriches our cultural landscape but also delivers real, measurable benefits to local businesses and communities. We’re proud to play a central role in the economic and cultural vitality of Plymouth.”
In total, throughout 2025, the theatre sold 373,133 tickets across more than 651 performances, for 100 different productions. Of these, 37 productions and 253 performances took place in The Drum, TRP’s studio theatre, selling a total of 22,150 tickets.
Looking ahead to 2026, TRP is preparing to produce a brand-new production of FAME The Musical as well as hosting blockbuster shows including Matilda The Musical, Miss Saigon, Legally Bonde, Moulin Rouge, Cats and Mrs Doubtfire.
