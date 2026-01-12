LAYING hens and lambs will benefit from better animal welfare standards under detailed plans set out by the Government today, January 12.
Under the proposals all colony cage systems across the laying hen sector would be phased out by 2032 including for smaller producers.
Proposals for tighter restrictions on sheep mutilation practices such as castration and tail docking, which cause pain to lambs and are often carried out without pain relief, are also being consulted on.
Enriched “colony” cage eggs supply just over 20% of the UK shell egg production. These cages heavily restrict the movement of British laying hens with up to 80 birds in each cage, with each bird having space that is no bigger than an A4 sheet of paper.
With the UK’s leading retailers, from Sainsbury’s to Aldi, already committed to not selling eggs produced from cage systems and widespread public support – the move announced today is in line with widespread best practice and public opinion.
To improve welfare for lambs, farmers will be expected to take steps to minimise pain when castration and tail docking has to be carried out.
This could include through greater use of pain relief and consideration of alternative methods which farmers would get improved access to.
The government says this reflects the latest scientific evidence and follows expert advice from the independent Animal Welfare Committee.
Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “We are committed to improving the lives of farm animals and to supporting farmers to produce food sustainably, profitably and to the high standards consumers expect.
“British consumers want high animal welfare standards and these measures reflect those values, creating healthier livestock and high welfare food production.”
Anthony Field, Head of Compassion in World Farming UK said: “We warmly welcome the UK Government’s leadership in honouring a key commitment in its Animal Welfare Strategy by swiftly launching a consultation on phasing out the use of cages for laying hens. This marks an important and long-awaited step towards ending the cage age.
“We are optimistic that this will be the first of many meaningful and lasting changes. Phasing out cages for the millions of hens kept behind bars every year cannot come soon enough, and we hope the outcome of this consultation will be an ambitious timeline for phasing out these cruel systems.
“We also welcome the launch of a consultation to improve the welfare of lambs. Lambs are routinely subjected to painful, unnecessary mutilations. Castration and tail docking are usually carried out without anaesthetic or pain relief, causing great suffering, so this is an extremely encouraging move.
“We look forward to seeing positive changes for millions of other farmed animals in the coming years and to working with Government to achieve this.”
The government says these proposals are a significant first step toward advancing the ambitious animal welfare reforms set out in the Animal Welfare Strategy, ensuring farm animals have greater freedom to express their natural behaviours and dignity.
It says the Animal Welfare Strategy builds on this Government’s strong track record of delivering reforms for animals, having already introduced world leading zoo standards, and supporting passage of the Animal Welfare (Import of Dogs, Cats and Ferrets) Act 2025 and the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 2025.
It says it is committed to working with farmers on any changes as part of its commitment to ensuring a productive and sustainable farming sector.
The proposals will be subject to eight-week consultations, so any impacts on farmers and trade can be fully considered and managed.
Both consultations will open today, and farmers, industry and animal welfare organisations are encouraged to share their views.
