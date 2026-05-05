Dart Harbour manages the River Dart for everyone - stakeholders, river users, community, charities - and their Port Masterplan sets out their vision for sustainable growth and development over the next 25 years.
Following extensive consultation to establish what stakeholders wanted to see included in the Port Masterplan, they have produced the final draft for further consultation.
The consultation process is now open and there are various ways to contribute.
They are holding face-to-face presentations and casual drop-in sessions - no need to book - just turn up and have your say.
The first one is being held at 7pm on Thursday, May 7 at Ashprington Village Hall, as part of the parish council meeting.
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