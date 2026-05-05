A grassroots fundraiser aimed at raising awareness of the struggles facing independent venues has returned to Totnes for a second year, bringing together Devon artists and a community determined to keep original music alive.
The event was organised by Luke Notman, frontman of Devon-based band 3 Days of Wonder, who launched the initiative to support Music Venue Properties and the Music Venue Trust.
Notman explained that the idea began in 2023 after he invested gig earnings into the scheme and discovered the "rabbit hole" of pressures facing the local ecosystem.
"I didn’t just want to give £100 – I wanted to do something bigger and spread awareness," he said.
Addressing the economic climate, tickets were sold on a tiered “what you can afford” basis, as rising costs have deterred audiences from attending live events.
Tracie Gillies, Manager of The Barrel House Ballroom, described Notman's "passion, spirit, and determination" as "magnificent" during this challenging period for independent venues.
The lineup featured a diverse array of Devon talent, all of whom performed for free to support the cause.
Solo artist Amelie Trimeman, hailing from Kingsbridge, opened the show, followed by performances from Plymouth-based Rat Trap and Exeter College students Vanity Project.
The night concluded with sets from 3 Days of Wonder and headliners Wild Oceans.
Notman emphasised that these venues are vital for artist development, providing a "safe environment" to build experience.
He noted that 3 Days of Wonder would not have received the "unreal" opportunity to perform at Boardmasters this year without the grassroots scene.
“You’d go from playing in your garage to suddenly performing in front of thousands,” he said. “That step-up would be insane. So it’s not about being discovered, it’s that these venues let you grow into it.”
The fundraiser also championed original music over the growing trend of tribute acts.
Notman argued that performing original material is "totally authentic" and allows musicians to wear their heart on their sleeve.
He expressed concern over high-profile industry figures encouraging young artists to focus on covers for commercial success, calling such narratives "negative" for industry growth.
For Notman, the message remains clear: "There’s something so special about going out and seeing original bands in original venues. That authenticity - it must be saved".
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